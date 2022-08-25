Nigerian lady reveals how she made bone straight wig with just N1,200 (Video)

A video making rounds on popular video sharing app, TikTok, captures a young Nigerian lady sharing a little hack to ladies who love wigs.

The young lady who makes wigs in Ibadan shared the video on her official Tiktok account (@aneesha946).

In the video, she highlighted the processes of making bone straight hair with only N1200.

Using a mannequin’s head, she demonstrated how she added closure to the hair and made it look like bone straight.

She also stated that she removed a part of the closure to”ventilate” in order for it to look natural.

Tiktok users have penned down their thoughts about the video.

@candysmile said: “How do you ventilate?”

@abbey commented: “Its nice just that you won’t enjoy it”

@tobaechi also wrote: “Make sun no near am if not it will tangle”

