Nigerian lady reveals how she made bone straight wig with just N1,200 (Video)

A video making rounds on popular video sharing app, TikTok, captures a young Nigerian lady sharing a little hack to ladies who love wigs.
The young lady who makes wigs in Ibadan shared the video on her official Tiktok account (@aneesha946).
In the video, she highlighted the processes of making bone straight hair with only N1200.
Using a mannequin’s head, she demonstrated how she added closure to the hair and made it look like bone straight.
She also stated that she removed a part of the closure to”ventilate” in order for it to look natural.
Tiktok users have penned down their thoughts about the video.
@candysmile said: “How do you ventilate?”
@abbey commented: “Its nice just that you won’t enjoy it”
@tobaechi also wrote: “Make sun no near am if not it will tangle”
Watch the video below:
@aneesha946
It was worth my time🙃. Just 1200. Pls like and tell your opinion. #bonestraighthair #fakehair #aneesha946 #mindblowing #fyp
