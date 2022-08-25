Young Nigerian man shows off house he built for parents with forex

A young man going by the name Donatus Chima is pleased with himself for constructing a lovely home for his parents.

He used social media to display the building, which he claimed he was able to start and complete with the aid of foreign exchange (Forex).

Donatus claimed that it took him a long time to get to the point where the structure was finished.

Chima shared a photo of the new house on his Twitter page, he wrote;

”Finally completed this structure for my Dad and Mom❤️

A really long journey but I’m grateful I never gave up on my hustle. Forex was the key to my dreams.”

Finally completed this structure for my Dad and Mom❤️ pic.twitter.com/mfmxe51X1m — Don Chima (@DonatusChiima) August 24, 2022

@tobydeyforyou; Congrats chief, I wanna do the same so help me God ❤️🙏🏽

@bigpdelh; Bro you show me the inside I wan check something e wan be like the one wey I wan build for my mama and papa

@willtechcom_col; But l think doing something for our parent should be a secret not a bragging

@Eddyfranklin_; Shey if I dey save 2kay I go fit build this kind one