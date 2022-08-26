Nigerian man ties the knot with heartthrob in UAE 5 years after meeting on Twitter (Photos)

A Nigerian man and his woman have tied the conjugal knot in United Arab Emirates after being in a relationship for three years.

The man who goes by the name, Duru took to his social media to disclose that they have officially become man and wife.

Duru also revealed that he and his wife had been friends for half a decade before they both decided to upgrade to being couples.

To let Netizens known that they had both met on social media, he utilized the #WeMetOnTwitter hastag.

The newly married man shared images of them both at the registry in UAE and captioned it; ‘‘After 5 years of friendship, including 3 years of exclusivity, we have finally signed the doted lines, at the UAE Judiciary. 😊🙌🥂🥂

Will be spending the rest of my life with the Love of My Life.😁😁My gratitude to friends and family (both on and off Twitter) who always stood by us. The BIG wedding still in front and we will share dates in the appropriate time.”



See his post below: