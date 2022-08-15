Parents, teachers stunned as students sing ‘I need Igbo and Shayo’ at graduation (Video)

A clip which captures moment some students sang at their graduation has gone viral.

Parents and teachers at the school were left shocked as graduating students sang the hit song “Igbo and Shayo” by DJ Neptune and Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

The song was vigorously performed by boys and girls wearing their school uniforms, and it echoed throughout the hall.

The older attendees of the event could be seen in the video watching the kids in mute awe.

A video of the graduating students was posted by a Twitter user identified as @Mahdi06085312, who claims to be a student at the institution.

“Burna boy see wetin you cause for my graduation, “@burnaboy #BurnaBoy”, the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video below: