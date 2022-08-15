TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white…

Parents, teachers stunned as students sing ‘I need Igbo and Shayo’ at graduation (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A clip which captures moment some students sang at their graduation has gone viral.

Parents and teachers at the school were left shocked as graduating students sang the hit song “Igbo and Shayo” by DJ Neptune and Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

The song was vigorously performed by boys and girls wearing their school uniforms, and it echoed throughout the hall.

READ ALSO

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ –…

Why I cried when Burna Boy won the Grammy – Clarence Peters…

The older attendees of the event could be seen in the video watching the kids in mute awe.

A video of the graduating students was posted by a Twitter user identified as @Mahdi06085312, who claims to be a student at the institution.

“Burna boy see wetin you cause for my graduation, “@burnaboy #BurnaBoy”, the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife…

This boy just scattered my brain – Nigerian mum celebrates as son scores 9 As in…

Emotional moment Mercy Chinwo tears up as she walks down the aisle (Video)

Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Parents, teachers stunned as students sing ‘I need Igbo and Shayo’ at graduation…

“Their brain has been fried” – Tuface knocks trolls insulting him…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

I pay his rent – Married woman cries out after discovering her side boyfriend…

Carter Efe reflects on his humble beginning as a tailor, says ‘Machala’ saved…

Life abroad is a jungle – Pretty Nigerian lady working in UK cries out

Some people said they would be cured of disease if they sleep with me — Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More