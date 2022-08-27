Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare concert (Video)

Legendary singer Paul Okoye, better know as Mr. P made a woman feel wonderful while performing.

At a recent Psquare performance, he was performing alongside his brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

He approached the female fan, grabbed her face, and kissed her, as seen in a video that has gone viral online.

The lucky lady briefly struggled for breath as other women screamed in joy at what had just happened.

After then, Mr. P returned to the stage to perform with his brother as Psquare’s other half.

It would be recalled that the after the two legendary twin singers, Peter and Paul, buried their beef, they had announced they’d commence a United States tour together.