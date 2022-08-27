Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare concert (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer Paul Okoye, better know as Mr. P made a woman feel wonderful while performing.

At a recent Psquare performance, he was performing alongside his brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

He approached the female fan, grabbed her face, and kissed her, as seen in a video that has gone viral online.

The lucky lady briefly struggled for breath as other women screamed in joy at what had just happened.

After then, Mr. P returned to the stage to perform with his brother as Psquare’s other half.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Notjustok.com (@notjustok)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

It would be recalled that the after the two legendary twin singers, Peter and Paul, buried their beef, they had announced they’d commence a United States tour together.

