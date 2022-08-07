TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room,…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her…

Peter obi is an excellent candidate – Reno Omokri confesses

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Pastor Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has confessed that the former governor of Anambra state is an excellent candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri recognition of Obi’s potential comes after he accused supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, the ‘Obedient,’ of threatening his life.

Reno admitted this via his verified Twitter handle. According to him, Obi is an excellent candidate but the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar is better.

READ ALSO

Reactions as apostle Chibuzor Chinyere reveals the…

Voting Peter Obi might be the second biggest mistake –…

He urged people to support whoever they want and still respect each other.

In his words

: “I love Obidients, because they love #RenosNuggets. But I am voting for Atiku Abubakar. It does not mean Peter Obi is not an excellent candidate. He is.

“Just that Atiku is a better candidate in my opinion. We can all support who we want and still respect each other.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His Sister, Births Four…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages…

Lady rages at boyfriend after he surprised her with a second-hand car as…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean speaks on remarriage

What my father did after my mother got pregnant for him at 24 – Sheggz…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

Peter obi is an excellent candidate – Reno Omokri confesses

Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event accompanied by men and a woman dressed as…

“Hin thing small” – Beauty exposes under sheet acts with Groovy over dance with…

“I can’t do this alone” – Empress Njamah pleads with Nigerians as she…

BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m – Denrele

78% of chefs are men, they have left the ‘unpaid kitchen’ for us – Actress Mary…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More