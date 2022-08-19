Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video)

Nigerian street-hop singer, Portable, has proved that he can also be engaged in activities that are not highly controversial.

The music star shared a video of him taking to the streets on Friday to carry out a charitable act toward the needy.

In the spirit of celebrating TGIF, he rocked a blue agbada and started sharing money to the less privileged and needy.

He could be seen in the video handing out cash to roadside beggars who lined up in their numbers.

After collecting the money, they hailed Portable with deep gratitude in their hearts as he left the environment.

Sharing the video, he captioned: “Thank God it’s Friday.”

Watch the video below:

See some reactions from Nigerians below;

iam_latexxolatunji; This guy na case 😂

iamyemzylee; Lol to me doesn’t need to show the to the public ..Akoi grace 🙌😢

autmosh; Akoi walking with Agbada yahoo 😂😂😂

_djfizzy; U never give one mama money 😂🙏

sarah_hugandsurprises; Why you are gentle lately 😂😂😂😂babe