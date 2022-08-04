Reactions As Actor Ali Nuhu Shares Rare Photo With His Handsome Son

Ali Nuhu Mohammed, a Nollywood actor and director, has shared a stunning new photo of himself and cute son, Ahmad Ali Nuhu.
While sharing the photo, he prayed that Allah makes things easy for himself and his son.
He wrote;
“May Allah make it easy for us, ameen”.
The photo has stirred reactions on social media as fans applaud the actor for keeping his family away from social media for a long time.
Some others were quick to notice that his handsome son is all grown up.
Here are some reactions below;
Abba Nayalwa wrote:
“Well The Dream Line Is On The Right Track Fitness Is Crystal From Here Indeed May Allah The Almighty Bless Our efforts With Resounding Successes.”
Apdoullah Apdoullah Adams wrote:
“Success is our portion sir keep it up the good work wishes you safe flight ✈️ in your journey mercy ya Allah you will always remain humble as you are with dedication, and humanitarian always been a simple and unique may Allah continue to guide you and your family with his ultimate Rahma safe flight ✈️ sir my favorite actor since I was in childhood 🥰🥰🙏”
Yunusa Hassan Sabo wrote:
“The boy is fast growing. The two are so identical”
See the post below:
