Reactions as man shares video of N2k food he was served at a Lagos hotel

By Ezie Innocent

A disgruntled man was been left confused after being charged an shocking sum for a small amount of food.

The man known as Tomiwa Talabi took to his social media page to disclose that he had requested for a plate of plantain and fried eggs at a hotel in Lagos.

To his shock, he was given a small quantity of plantain, which the Twitter user counted to be seven covered with a small amount of egg.

He also revealed that he was charged two thousand naira for the food.

Reacting to the attention-grabbing video, one of his followers @Makrel who seemingly had a similar experience wrote: “Yours is even better. Life in Lagos nowadays isn’t friendly at all. I my case, I regretted ordering the food after it was served.”

@Jaryze wrote: “This is the same thing that made me start cooking at home. Lagos is becoming more expensive.”

ushbebecomedian wrote: “Them for give u the plantain tree and call Timaya to sing plantain boy for u.. “

