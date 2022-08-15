“She asked me out, got me a bouquet of roses” – Man reveals how his lover proposed to him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man identified as @justin_blacc has flaunted his lover on social media after she proposed to him with a bouquet of flowers.

In the viral post, he revealed that the lady asked him out and even took care of the whole expenses during their date.

He revealed on Twitter that the lady who first developed feelings for him, gathered the courage to ask him out and also demanded to pay for everything.

Sadly, the lady’s face wasn’t really visible in the photos they took during the date.

Netizens have reacted to the post, as some people indicated that the man should have requested to split the bill.

He tweeted:
“She asked me out, got me a bouquet of roses, paid the bill just to ask me to be hers. Real good girls are still out there. Let’s take good care of them. 🖤 “

See the post below:

