This boy just scattered my brain – Nigerian mum celebrates as son scores 9 As in WAEC

News
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman identified as Imaobong Mbre Inyang, has celebrated her son for acing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The proud mother took to her Facebook page to share his result which showed that the boy known as Inyang Valor Mbre, scored 9As.

Mrs Imaobong who was very excited about his performance, explained that she was still basking in the joy of knowing that her child was the best graduating student in his class only for a fresh wonderful news to emerge.

She described Valor as an amazing son and revealed that he scattered her brain with his commendable performance.

The woman went on to give thanks to the Lord while social media users joined in celebrating the mother and son.

Sharing the result, Imaobong wrote; ”I was still basking in the joy of being the mother to best graduating student of his set, and he just scattered my brain again. This is amazing son. Thank you Lord.”

