TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice”…

Watch moment Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he performs in the country (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kizz Daniel, a popular Tanzanian singer, has apologized to his fans for failing to perform at his concert.

Recall that the singer did not perform at his concert despite being in Tanzania.

This had irritated fans who tore the venue apart. The singer was subsequently invited by the police.

READ ALSO

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania…

Upset fans tear hall apart after Kizz Daniel failed to show…

The show organizer, Steven, had claimed the singer refused to perform because he didn’t have his chain, but later admitted that he was wrong; that it had been due to some technical problems that the show couldn’t hold.

Kizz Daniel who has offered to perform free following the disappointment was seen on stage apologizing to fans.

He apologized on behalf of his team and other organizers and expressed love for his fans which drew raucous cheers from the appreciative fans.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Chinwo shuts down Port Harcourt as she holds traditional marriage with…

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off…

Why I look older than my age – Mr Macaroni opens up on sad ordeal

I want to dump her – Man cries out after girlfriend who’s a black belt holder…

“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Watch moment Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he performs in the…

BBNAIJA: Beauty’s fan cries uncontrollably as Phyna and Groovy get busy under…

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic…

#BBNaija: “You’re Nothing And Our Relationship Here Is Not Even…

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More