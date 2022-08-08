Upset fans tear hall apart after Kizz Daniel failed to show up for his stage performance in Tanzania (Video)

Popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe better known as Kizz Daniel has made his Tanzanian fans unhappy after he failed to show up for his concert.

According to sources, the “Buga” crooner had arrived the country but had allegedly refused to perform because his clothes were unavailable.

Recall it was reported that the singer had seized a bus belonging to a dry cleaning company after they damaged his clothes worth 14 million naira.

The Tanzanian fans some of whom had allegedly paid five thousand dollars for tickets got upset and began turning the hall upside down.

Although, this isn’t the first time the Kizz Daniel had let down his fans: the singer had on July 7 kept fans who showed up for his DMV concert waiting for hours.

Watch the video below: