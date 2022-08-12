Why I look older than my age – Mr Macaroni opens up on sad ordeal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has reacted after an old video of him surfaced online.

The skit maker stared in the popular TV comedy series Papa Ajasco and Company which was produced by Wale Adenuga.

The video which is from 2014 showed moments Mr Macaroni performed some old Nigerian songs to two police officers in the comedy series.

However, some Netizens and fans of the skit maker have raised questions concerning the skit maker’s actual age as they claimed he looks older than his age.

Reacting to the comments, Mr Macaroni revealed it is because he thinks too much.

A fan wrote:
“Omo this has obviously show ur age is real How come u grown to look like a 37 old man.”

Macaroni responded:
“Lool. I think too much. I guess that’s why.

