“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady who travelled to Malaysia rejoices after returning home alive

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ten years after travelling to Malaysia in search of greener pastures, a lady identified as Yonce Queen has finally returned home.

Sadly, unlike other successful stories of people who made it after travelling abroad, Queen Yonce rather had a heartwrenching experience.

According to Yonce, she was forced to sleep with different men in Malaysia for ten years, just to pay the lady who sponsored her trip.

While sharing her story on TikTok, she advised people never to agree to the demands of anyone who promises to sponsor them on a trip overseas.

“After 10 years of sleeping with different men to pay the lady who sponsored me to Malaysia, I’m finally home to mom with nothing except my life”, she said.

