16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to stop

A 16-year-old South African girl, Ntwanano Hlungwani, has sadly lost her life after jumping off a moving vehicle.

Reports gathered that the teenager jumped from the moving vehicle when the truck driver who gave her a lift refused to stop when he got to her destination.

According to police spokesperson, Constable Ridgewell Rikhotso, the deceased and another teenage girl were given a lift by the driver of a white loading van from Mtititi village to Mninginisi block 02 on the outskirts of Giyani on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Rikhotso said that when the driver got to Mninginisi block 02, he passed the teenager’s village driving at a higher speed.

“The two victims decided to jump off, and they were both injured. They were found lying next to the road by other motorists who informed the police about the incident.

“By the time the police got to the scene, one was in critical condition. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Upon their arrival in hospital, Twanano Hlungwani (16) from Mtititi (Alten) succumbed to her wounds”. Constable Rikhotso said.

The police in Giyani, South Africa have now called on community members to help by providing information that would lead to the arrest of the van driver over Ntwanano Hlungwani death.

“Investigation is still ongoing and those who have information that could be useful in the investigation, are encouraged to contact Warrant Officer, Mlambo.” He said.

Ntwanano will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 10, at Mtititi (Alten) village on the outskirts of Malamulel.