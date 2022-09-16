TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to stop

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 16-year-old South African girl, Ntwanano Hlungwani, has sadly lost her life after jumping off a moving vehicle.

Reports gathered that the teenager jumped from the moving vehicle when the truck driver who gave her a lift refused to stop when he got to her destination.

According to police spokesperson, Constable Ridgewell Rikhotso, the deceased and another teenage girl were given a lift by the driver of a white loading van from Mtititi village to Mninginisi block 02 on the outskirts of Giyani on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

READ ALSO

Man clashes with runs girl for refusing to kiss him after…

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young…

Rikhotso said that when the driver got to Mninginisi block 02, he passed the teenager’s village driving at a higher speed.

“The two victims decided to jump off, and they were both injured. They were found lying next to the road by other motorists who informed the police about the incident.

“By the time the police got to the scene, one was in critical condition. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Upon their arrival in hospital, Twanano Hlungwani (16) from Mtititi (Alten) succumbed to her wounds”. Constable Rikhotso said.

The police in Giyani, South Africa have now called on community members to help by providing information that would lead to the arrest of the van driver over Ntwanano Hlungwani death.

“Investigation is still ongoing and those who have information that could be useful in the investigation, are encouraged to contact Warrant Officer, Mlambo.” He said.

Ntwanano will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 10, at Mtititi (Alten) village on the outskirts of Malamulel.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

Uproar as TV Presenter Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Death Live on Air

“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares…

Lady kidnapped on her way to church narrates how she escaped being r*ped and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More