By Shalom

A small-sized female TikTok content creator has expressed her dissatisfaction over her online followers addressing her as a kid because of her stature.

The Tiktoker with the handle @itzamealiaa revealed in a viral video that she is often being mistaken as a kid due to the fact that she has dwarfism.

She noted confidently that she is 22 years old, whilst describing her condition as Russell-Silver Syndrome (RSS) disorder – which according to Rare Disease is a rare disorder characterized by intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), poor growth after birth, a relatively large head size, a triangular facial appearance, a prominent forehead (looking from the side of the face), body asymmetry and significant feeding difficulties.

The cute baby-faced Tiktoker subtly said:

“I’m actually an adult. I’m 22 years old, yes, shocking…but I’ve dwarfism. And my condition is called (RSS) which is Russell-Silver Syndrome. So that’s basically why I’m short.

“I’m not somebody’s kid that’s on here making Tiktok or whatever. I’m an adult, I know what I’m doing.”

