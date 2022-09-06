I’ve never met or spoken with Wizkid – Carter Efe reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian, Carter Efe has admitted that he recorded “Machala” with the intention of being praised and receiving widespread attention.

He revealed this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds on Channels Television while discussing his transition from comedy to music.

Carter, born Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, also admitted that, contrary to what his lyrics in the popular song implied, he did not meet Wizkid in Ghana.

When asked why he added the line in the song about dancing Makosa, the singer explained that his Instagram followers adored the dance videos he used to post there.

The budding singer claimed that he intended for Machala to be recognized as a song for Wizkid when it was published, but he had no idea it would be as successful as it was.

He claimed that he has a sense of awe when people greet him with excitement when they recognize him as the singer of Machala.

People used to recognize him on the street when he was just concentrating on making skits, but now they go above and above and give him public hugs, he claims.

Regarding whether or not he got in touch with Big Wiz after releasing the song, Carter revealed that while he always praises Starboy, the Afrobeats icon never returns any of his messages.

But he added that since he is aware of Wizzy’s character and that he just acted out of love, he does not anticipate a response or acknowledgement from the “Joro” singer.

Watch him speak below:

