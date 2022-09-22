“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes Ashmusy over virginity claims

Ovie Ossai Success, the special aide Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Okowa, has lambasted comedienne, Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy over virginity claims.

Some days ago, the content creator took to her social media page to proclaim her chastity to fans and colleagues.

She had revealed that she promised herself that she would remain a virgin till she gets married and her purity would be her gift to her future husband.

Reacting to this, Ovie Ossai pointed out to her that being a virgin isn’t what makes a good wife material.

Admonishing her, he noted that virginity is something that should be kept a secret and should be a gift to one’s husband but by announcing it online, she would be setting bad man on her trail to take it from her.

