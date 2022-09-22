TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes Ashmusy over virginity claims

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ovie Ossai Success, the special aide Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Okowa, has lambasted comedienne, Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy over virginity claims.

Some days ago, the content creator took to her social media page to proclaim her chastity to fans and colleagues.

She had revealed that she promised herself that she would remain a virgin till she gets married and her purity would be her gift to her future husband.

READ ALSO

“I promised to remain a virgin till marriage” – Ashmusy

#BBNaija: “The day I wanted to lose my virginity, I told my…

Reacting to this, Ovie Ossai pointed out to her that being a virgin isn’t what makes a good wife material.

Admonishing her, he noted that virginity is something that should be kept a secret and should be a gift to one’s husband but by announcing it online, she would be setting bad man on her trail to take it from her.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Man storms bank to close his account because they didn’t send him birthday…

I don’t know what he used on me – Chinese lady says as she shows off Nigerian…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes…

Nigerian lady who works as barber, marries her customer (Video)

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s left to take care of…

“She’s a professional” – Little girl amazes people with…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

Chomzy speaks on possibility of relationship with Groovy (Video)

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More