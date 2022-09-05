Headies 2022: Singer, Wizkid bags 5 awards

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been celebrated online after bagging five awards at the Headies.

According to ‘Wizkid vote zone’ on Twitter, Wizkid emerged winner in the following categories; Best song of the year, album of the year, best collaboration, best R&B single, best afrobeats Album.

Fans and well wishers of Wizkid have stormed the comments section to shower praises on him over the great feat.

The tweet read:

“Wzkidayo won 5 Awards tonight (a joint record for most wins in a night) at the #The15thHeadies
🏆 Song Of The Year
🏆 Album Of The Year
🏆 Best Collaboration
🏆 Best R&B Single
🏆 Best Afrobeats Album
Big Wiz is the most decorated artiste in HEADIES history with 20 Awards!”

