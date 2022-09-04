Kanye West acknowledges Wizkid, crowns his track as best in history of music

Kanye West, an American rapper, and fashion designer lavished praise on Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid by crowning one of his tracks with an iconic title.

Recall that Wizkid’s Essence featuring Tems was nominated for two Grammy awards at the 64th Grammy ceremony.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Kanye West posted a snapshot of Essense’s track while rating it as the Best song in the History of music.

“Best song in the history of music to date,” he wrote in the post as fans unanimously agree with the claim.

Meanwhile, Viewers of the ongoing BBNaija Level Up show are worried about an evicted housemate, Khalid, and his love interest, Daniella, who seems to be in a relationship with another housemate.

The reality star, who felt remorseful for betraying her supposed boyfriend, Khalid, who has been evicted from the show, has backtracked on her words.

At first, Daniella tried playing hard to get by pushing away the reality star, but the competitive housemate finally bowed to pressure as she gave in to him.

On Saturday night at Pepsi’s party, the female housemate once again gets cozy with her newfound love as they exchange an intense kiss.