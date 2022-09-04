Kanye West acknowledges Wizkid, crowns his track as best in history of music

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kanye West, an American rapper, and fashion designer lavished praise on Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid by crowning one of his tracks with an iconic title.

Recall that Wizkid’s Essence featuring Tems was nominated for two Grammy awards at the 64th Grammy ceremony.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Kanye West posted a snapshot of Essense’s track while rating it as the Best song in the History of music.

“Best song in the history of music to date,” he wrote in the post as fans unanimously agree with the claim.

 

