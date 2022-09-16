“I am waiting for you at home” – Sharon Ifedi sparks dating rumours with her message to Somadina Adinma
Actress Ifedi Sharon has caused a stir on social media after replying to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post on Instagram.
The actress had posted a behind the scene video of herself on set with a big snake in her hands.
Reacting to this, the actor commented, praising her and saying that he would be too afraid to take such roles.
The conversation read:
“Omo I can’t o”
Ifedi Sharon however gave an interesting response. She wrote; “Waiting for you at home”
This caused their fans to start asking numerous questions. They wanted to know if that meant that they now live together as a couple.
The teen actress and her colleague have not given any response to any of these questions on any of their social media platforms.
