By Shalom

Actress Ifedi Sharon has caused a stir on social media after replying to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post on Instagram. 

The actress had posted a behind the scene video of herself on set with a big snake in her hands.

Reacting to this, the actor commented, praising her and saying that he would be too afraid to take such roles. 

The conversation read: 

“Omo I can’t o”

Ifedi Sharon however gave an interesting response. She wrote; “Waiting for you at home”

This caused their fans to start asking numerous questions. They wanted to know if that meant that they now live together as a couple.

 The teen actress and her colleague have not given any response to any of these questions on any of their social media platforms.

