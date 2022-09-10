“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade amidst co-wife’s maltreatment cry

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has thrown a shade at one of her husband’s wives.

Recall that Chante Campbell, his fourth wife laid fresh allegations against him. Taking to social media, the fourth wife of the politician broke down over the maltreatment he was meeting on their kids.

Regina on the other hand stated that she does not hold grudges against anyone and that she lives her life with love in her heart and kindness in her eyes.

She cuts off or avoids anyone who doesn’t align with her.

The mother of two boys shared stunning photos of herself dressed in a custom made white outfit and wrote;

“I live my life with love in my heart, and kindness in my eyes and I avoid people who don’t align”.

