“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails herself while sharing stunning birthday photos

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has penned down an emotional message on social media to appreciate herself on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she stated with confidence that she is looking more beautiful having gone through a major transformation in the previous year.

The movie star added that with her stunning look, she is overwhelmed with happiness.

Her words were:

“The last year has been transformational in all forms for me, especially leaving who I was before to the most beautiful, stunning I have become and more to come. There is always something inherent in us that we can unearth if we want it and I am happy I found SELF.”

Eniola went further to offer praises and adoration to God for all He has done in her life thus far

She thanked Him specially by saying:

“Thank you, Lord, For this journey so far, for keeping me and constantly blessing me beyond all odds. Super excited about this new phase which is embedded with JOY, LAUGHTER, SOUND MIND, and plenty of 💵💵💵💵🙏🏽”

See post below: