“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with her lovely birthday photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has shared stunning pre-birthday photos of herself on Instagram.

This is coming ahead of her birthday on Wednesday, September 7. The actress kitted herself in black and white corporate wear while rocking a lovely hairstyle.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, Eniola wrote: “We counting down already +1 in few days #7thseptember #7thsept baby.”

Reacting to the photo, Jide_kamal said: “wow you look so pretty now. Your fatness do go kpata kpata.”

Therealafrocandy: “Ate it up and left no crumbs! Get it darling, you’re worth it! ❤️.” Officialbossqueen_cee: “Is dis playing mama wow you’re looking so cute.”

Ijay_ekeh1: “Omo Instagram is for you with all this cute pictures you’re using to hit us back to back… This is so lovely ❤️.”