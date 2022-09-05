“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with her lovely birthday photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has shared stunning pre-birthday photos of herself on Instagram.

This is coming ahead of her birthday on Wednesday, September 7. The actress kitted herself in black and white corporate wear while rocking a lovely hairstyle.
Sharing the photos via Instagram, Eniola wrote: “We counting down already +1 in few days #7thseptember #7thsept baby.”

Reacting to the photo, Jide_kamal said: “wow you look so pretty now. Your fatness do go kpata kpata.”

Therealafrocandy: "Ate it up and left no crumbs! Get it darling, you're worth it! ❤️." Officialbossqueen_cee: "Is dis playing mama wow you're looking so cute."

Ijay_ekeh1: "Omo Instagram is for you with all this cute pictures you're using to hit us back to back… This is so lovely ❤️."

