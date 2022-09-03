Ned Nwoko’s former wife, Laila Charani has tendered an apology to Ned and his entire family, months after they announced divorce.

In a recent post shared via Instagram, the mother of three stated that she wants peace and progress in the family.

She blamed her actions and problem in the marriage on ‘outsiders’, while noting that her actions were not intentional. Her post has stirred reactions online.

In her words:

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realized that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family.”

