TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man…

“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ned Nwoko’s former wife, Laila Charani has tendered an apology to Ned and his entire family, months after they announced divorce.

In a recent post shared via Instagram, the mother of three stated that she wants peace and progress in the family.

She blamed her actions and problem in the marriage on ‘outsiders’, while noting that her actions were not intentional. Her post has stirred reactions online.

READ ALSO

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of…

Man begs Regina Daniels for forgiveness over his message to…

In her words:

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family. I have realized that I made mistakes. They were not intentional. I listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family. I want peace and progress in the family.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady who travelled to…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

“We shall meet in the future” – Lecturer tells project students as he relocates…

“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Chiké says as he sells his…

“It is getting bigger” – Netizens react as Toke Makinwa…

James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown melts hearts as romantic video with…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s…

Actress, Helen Aduru suffers severe head injury after EFCC officials allegedly…

Man whose manhood was stolen at Lagos reveals what his wife did after opening up…

“It was not easy being in the house, I was sad” — Amaka opens up, addresses…

James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown melts hearts as romantic video with…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

My girlfriend dumped me for our neighbor who owns a BMW after I paid her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More