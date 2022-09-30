TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would…

Kenny Blaq unveils new house on his 30th birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian music comedian, Kenny Blaq has splashed millions on a beautiful new crib for himself in celebration of his birthday.

The content creator and his twin sister turned 30 today, 30th of September and he decided to unveil the mansion.

READ ALSO

Omah Lay reportedly acquires mansion worth N500 million…

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s…

Kenny Blaq took to his Instagram page to show off the house which he said he originally wanted to be lowkey about.

He announced that he is the latest landlord in Lagos Island and enjoined well-meaning people to thank God on his behalf.

”I been no wan loud am, but then say when GOD bless you, you no fit hide am.

Ejigbo boy don turn landlord for island Help me thank GOD”, he wrote.

See the post:

Earlier, the entertainer celebrated his birthday with some dazzling photos.

He wished himself a happy birthday and stated that there is so much to be grateful for.

”+1 thankful 🙏🏿 So much to be grateful for, happy birthday KENNYBLAQ”, he wrote.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Angry bride attacks elderly wedding guest who wiped her face with money (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick…

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Kenny Blaq unveils new house on his 30th birthday

“Any wedding that costs only N10 million is not a big wedding, it is for…

Lord Lamba baffled as white lady woos him moments after landing abroad

I called my friend – Woman spots her friend’s husband at hospital with a…

Nigerian man shares his wife’s reaction after gifting her a brand new…

Asake sells out O2 Academy tickets in two minutes, crashes site

BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More