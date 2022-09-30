Kenny Blaq unveils new house on his 30th birthday

Nigerian music comedian, Kenny Blaq has splashed millions on a beautiful new crib for himself in celebration of his birthday.

The content creator and his twin sister turned 30 today, 30th of September and he decided to unveil the mansion.

Kenny Blaq took to his Instagram page to show off the house which he said he originally wanted to be lowkey about.

He announced that he is the latest landlord in Lagos Island and enjoined well-meaning people to thank God on his behalf.

”I been no wan loud am, but then say when GOD bless you, you no fit hide am.

Ejigbo boy don turn landlord for island Help me thank GOD”, he wrote.

See the post:

Earlier, the entertainer celebrated his birthday with some dazzling photos.

He wished himself a happy birthday and stated that there is so much to be grateful for.

”+1 thankful 🙏🏿 So much to be grateful for, happy birthday KENNYBLAQ”, he wrote.