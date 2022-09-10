TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady kidnapped on her way to church narrates how she escaped being r*ped and killed

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated how she luckily escaped being r*ped and killed by kidnappers who captured her on her way to church.

According to the lady, they planned to r*pe her before killing and selling her parts but she was able to escape through the window after they had a disagreement with each other.

In her words:
“On 22nd may I was kidnapped on my way going to church alongside six other people inside the bus I entered.

They took us to an uncompleted mansion inside a thick bush. Immediately they started gunning down everybody one by one. I was the last person looking at the gun after saying my last prayers expecting to die.

All of a sudden, the man with the gun said they should r*pe me first since after everything my parts will be sold.

They sent one of them to go and get action bitters which they will drink first before they start. They were actually 5 in number.

Two minutes after, one left to get the stuff. They called their chairman and an argument started between them…..”

Watch full video below:

