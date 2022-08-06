Actress Cynthia Okereke speaks after getting released by kidnappers

Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke who was just released by kidnappers has appreciated her fans and friends for their prayers.

In a recent interview, she stated that she will continue acting despite what she went through.

In a video which was shared by Nollywood online tv on Instagram, she said:

“I will continue to act for you people”.

Sir Clemson Cornel who was kidnapped alongside the actress was also featured in the video.

He talked about how they suffered in the kidnappers den for a whole week. It was not easy but God saw them through and they are so happy to be back again.

They both thanked their fans, friends and well wishers for the roles they played while looking for them.

