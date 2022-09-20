TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A girl who has identified as a former hermaphrodite has revealed that she regrets her actions.

She said that she misses having the pr!vate parts of both male and female and she has regrets after taking out her male part. 

Her post read:

“I miss being an hermaphrodite. I regret getting rid of one. How do I even cope with this new life. This girl stuff is not for me.”

The post brought about so many reactions, some of which read: 

@The Messenger: “Happiness is within, you weren’t happy then and you’re not happy now”.

@Bruda Brow: “the New you is so gorgeous though embrace it 😍😍”

@✨🕊️Johnpaul🕊️✨: “you won’t chop breakfast again 🤗”

@Jihad Fard Bilal-Bey: “you will get thru it just remember you are still you”

See video here:

@ifyberry1

I don tire 😔

♬ original sound – Udoezebless

