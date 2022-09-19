Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in bed with him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted after getting hailed over his ‘bedmatic’ skills.

Recall, his former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, had talked about his personal life, stating that Bobrisky is very good in bed.

She claimed that he possessed a strong manhood which made her miss him in bed with her.

“I miss him touching my b**bs. You are so good in bed I don’t know why you are still doing like a girl your duck everything is still stronganyway,” Oye Kyme claimed.

Reacting to the post on Instagram, Bobrisky took to his verified Instagram page to share a hot photo of himself with a shading caption for his haters.

He wrote: “She’s a baddie 😘.”

