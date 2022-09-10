TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

Landlord’s skeleton found on his bed 4 years after he went missing (Details)

News
By Shalom

Remnants of a decomposed body of a landlord were reportedly found in the bedroom of his house after four years in Apete, Ibadan.

Reports gathered that the deceased was reportedly seen by neighbours four years ago during one of his occasional trip to Ibadan from Port Harcourt in Rivers State where he resides at the time.

Residents told newsmen that none of them in the area knew about the incident until this week when the community members decided to enter into the compound to cut the overgrown grass inside his compound which has become a haven for snakes and rodents.

READ ALSO

32 locals, two soldiers confirmed dead in Kaura LGA attacks…

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will…

Afterward, the ‘abokis’ who were contracted for the job of cutting the grass in the deceased compound were told to jump into the compound since the gate of the house were locked from behind only for them to found out that the car of the house owner is in the premises and has been covered with grass.

According to eyewitnesses, after managing to cut down the bush, they peeped at the window of the building and saw the skeleton of the decomposed corpse on his bed with a phone in his hand.

Officers of the Oyo state police command are currently carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

Uproar as TV Presenter Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Death Live on Air

“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More