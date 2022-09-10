Landlord’s skeleton found on his bed 4 years after he went missing (Details)

Remnants of a decomposed body of a landlord were reportedly found in the bedroom of his house after four years in Apete, Ibadan.

Reports gathered that the deceased was reportedly seen by neighbours four years ago during one of his occasional trip to Ibadan from Port Harcourt in Rivers State where he resides at the time.

Residents told newsmen that none of them in the area knew about the incident until this week when the community members decided to enter into the compound to cut the overgrown grass inside his compound which has become a haven for snakes and rodents.

Afterward, the ‘abokis’ who were contracted for the job of cutting the grass in the deceased compound were told to jump into the compound since the gate of the house were locked from behind only for them to found out that the car of the house owner is in the premises and has been covered with grass.

According to eyewitnesses, after managing to cut down the bush, they peeped at the window of the building and saw the skeleton of the decomposed corpse on his bed with a phone in his hand.

Officers of the Oyo state police command are currently carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.