TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

Man apprehended after stealing N620K from church offering box (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A young man going by the name, Opeyemi Olufemi has been caught by the police following his theft of N620K from a church’s offering box.

The man was apprehended after plundering a church of its offerings, as seen in a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media.

Opeyemi had gained access and stole from a church whose name, as well as, location is at the time of this publication, unknown.

READ ALSO

How man robbed lady he wooed at shopping mall

Man turns down appointment as Governor Okowa’s SA, throws…

He was discovered in possession of a bag containing N620,115 in cash of different denominations.

In the viral video, the robber was seen sitting on the ground with the money he had stolen displayed.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram weeks after Osun…

“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on…

Woman finally changes her hairstyle after 21 years, cuts down her dreads (Video)

“What happened to his backside?” – Rare video of Bobrisky…

Lady shows off her oyinbo ‘sugar daddy’ who’s funding her…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More