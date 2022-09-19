Man apprehended after stealing N620K from church offering box (Video)

A young man going by the name, Opeyemi Olufemi has been caught by the police following his theft of N620K from a church’s offering box.

The man was apprehended after plundering a church of its offerings, as seen in a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media.

Opeyemi had gained access and stole from a church whose name, as well as, location is at the time of this publication, unknown.

He was discovered in possession of a bag containing N620,115 in cash of different denominations.

In the viral video, the robber was seen sitting on the ground with the money he had stolen displayed.

Watch the video below: