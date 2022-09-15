TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video shared on TikTok shows a man rolling on the floor after his pregnant wife delivered a baby at the hospital. 

The video first showed his wife being wheeled to the labor room while he moved around vigorously on the floor and raising his hands at intervals. 

The end part of the video showed him holding his new born baby with so much joy in his heart.

The comments were full of congratulatory messages, and good wishes to the couple and their new born. 

Some of the comments read: 

@Daniel Aryee839 “:de first day I gave birth I posted my baby on Facebook. I swear I no how u are feeling. 😂😂😂”

@Arzaanstores04: “Congratulations 🎉 may God be with d new born and d family. To all TTC(Trying To Conceive) mother’s joy is coming soon 🙏🏽”

@Andrew Darlintin: “bro I understand that feelings when I had my boy.. God bless your home stay blessed ❤️”

See video here:

@only_rebeka

New beginning ❤️❤️ #justceeci #trending #viral #nomistake #vibe

♬ original sound – Just.ceeci

