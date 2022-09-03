TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as King Divine Eze has applauded a Twitter user who found his lost certificate, N1.3million and kept it safe for him.

According to Divine, he misplaced his documents and cash at the lady’s restaurant, but she found them and kept it safe till he came back for it.

In his words:

“What God cannot do, does not exist. When Left Nigeria on the 22nd of August I Misplaced my file where I went to eat. Contents were €3000, $200 Law school certificate, Madonna university certificate, Waec result, IELTS and etc. The lady who owns the restaurant saw & kept.

Thought I lost it at the MMIA airport terminal or inflight to Istanbul. Tried everything and I just asked my bro to go check there Yesterday. Behold, she brought it out with everything intact. She’s at the airport car park in Lagos. She didn’t even want anything In return.”

