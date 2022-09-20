TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she…

‘Misplaced priorities’ – Nigerian celebrities, others react as FG is set to ban ‘Kpomo’ in the country

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mixed reactions from celebrities and other social media users have trailed news of federal government proposal to ban the consumption of animal skin, ‘kpomo‘.

On Sunday in Abuja, Muhammad Yakubu, director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), made this known. He claimed that the legal action was essential to reviving the nation’s dead leather sector.

To save the industry and strengthen the economy of the country, he suggested ending the practice of eating animal skin, which has little nutritional value. The director-general further stated that the institute would approach the national parliament and state governments to introduce legislation outlawing the consumption of “ponmo” in cooperation with industry partners.

READ ALSO

“Twitter ban made many small scale business…

FG initiates process to ban Medical doctors from engaging in…

However this has stirred mixed reactions:

Daddy Freeze wrote, “I love the fact that our country is run by utter geniuses.”

Monica Friday wrote, “Can we ban darkness for one year instead? Justice for ponmo.”

Singer Chike wrote: “Oh Nooo!”

Officialdyijay wrote: “So, this is Nigeria’s major issue now? Misplaced priorities.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

Mother of Twinzlove reacts after being accused by her twins’ father of…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Misplaced priorities’ – Nigerian celebrities, others react as FG is set to ban…

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one (Video)

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

Lady falls in love with sister’s husband after representing her during…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

Man shocked to see two blind beggars operating phones moments after giving them…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More