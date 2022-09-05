My future wife will not suffer but I can never love her – Man shares cryptic note

A Twitter user has sent out a memo to his future wife about his inability to love a woman despite all his efforts to do so.

According to him, he would only be physically present for his wife but not emotionally because he’s incapable of love.

In his words:

“I’m not intending on having a wife I love because love is just a fantasy but my wife will never suffer physically. I’m definitely going to be emotionally distant & unavailable but she will have everything she needs except me. I just don’t have affection to give, I can’t love.

But these people think I’m the devil himself for not having feeling for anyone. Even if I try, I feel extremely frustrated and imprisoned. It takes away my little happiness, I just won dey. I rarely enjoy s*x, I regret afterwards everytime. I don’t need to love, it’s not a crime.”