TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

My future wife will not suffer but I can never love her – Man shares cryptic note

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user has sent out a memo to his future wife about his inability to love a woman despite all his efforts to do so.

According to him, he would only be physically present for his wife but not emotionally because he’s incapable of love.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older…

Couple wed years after meeting on Twitter, share chats of…

“I’m not intending on having a wife I love because love is just a fantasy but my wife will never suffer physically. I’m definitely going to be emotionally distant & unavailable but she will have everything she needs except me. I just don’t have affection to give, I can’t love.

But these people think I’m the devil himself for not having feeling for anyone. Even if I try, I feel extremely frustrated and imprisoned. It takes away my little happiness, I just won dey. I rarely enjoy s*x, I regret afterwards everytime. I don’t need to love, it’s not a crime.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent him 1k to buy…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

Reactions as billionaire Obi Cubana rocks skirt, suit and socks in public…

“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady who travelled to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My future wife will not suffer but I can never love her – Man shares…

I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

BBNaija: Allysyn in tears as Giddyfia gets evicted (Video)

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

Kanye West acknowledges Wizkid, crowns his track as best in history of music

Housemates discuss reason for voting Amaka out, speaks on possible return…

“It’s okay to be obsessed with me” – Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle sets the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More