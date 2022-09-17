Nkechi Blessing bursts into tears as Uche Maduagwu gives feedback following interview with Falegan (Video)

Nkechi Blessing, a well-known Nollywood actress, sobs as a fellow actor, Uche Maduagwu gives feedback following an interview with her embattled ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

This comes following the actress’s public outbursts with her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

The issue of the messy breakup was addressed during a live Instagram session with Daddy Freeze, the actress, and Uche.

Uche Maduagwu began the conversation by apologizing to the actress for being the person who shared both videos about lies made up to smear her reputation.

The claim that Nkechi Blessing wore a pant for three days is false, and so also with the claim that the actress did drugs, according to Uche.

Opeyemi Falegan opened up to the actor that the whole defamatory claims against the actress were simply false which was in the heat of their breakup.

Watch the video below …