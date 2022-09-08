Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies aged 96

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Queen Elizabeth II, the Uk’s monarch for seven decades and the queen with the longest reign in British history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, according to Buckingham Palace.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate as concerns emerged about her health early on Thursday.

The Queen saw significant social change after ascending to the throne in 1952.

A statement by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8 said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following her demise, Prince Charles, her eldest son and the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King.

More details soon…

