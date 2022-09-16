TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, has revealed that her mum has been mounting pressure on her to get married. 

She however expressed her frustrations over the situation while stating that there is ‘nothing in the streets.’

Vee tweeted:

“My mum never fails to tell me that at my age, she was married with a child. Can someone tell our Nigerian mothers that nothing dey streets currently? The pressure is truly getting worser 🥲.” 

The tweet was met with so many reactions. Some of which read: 

“Tell her that back then the devil was sleeping and there was no internet 😂😂” 

“My dear, you just gotta look beyond your expectations. Most times we tend to get disappointed by our expectations, there are so many men out there that can truly love you beyond your wildest imagination, you just have to go out of your box to see that”.

