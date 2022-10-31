Ahmed Musa pledges N3M to Flamingos following bronze win at U-17 women’s World Cup

Popular Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa has pledged the Nigeria’s Flamingos millions of naira for winning a medal at the U-17 women’s World Cup.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian women’s team had won the German team after a penalty shootout – the Flamingos had been leading with three goals but all three were equalized, leading to a penalty shootout.

The Flamingos however defeated the German team with 3-2 following the penalty shootout, winning the bronze medal for Nigeria.

The Super Eagle’s captain, Ahmed Musa has taken to his Twitter page to congratulate the team on a wonderful performance.

He also assured the Flamingos a sum of three million naira for winning the bronze medal at the World Cup.

“3Million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja. Congratulations,” Ahmed Musa wrote.