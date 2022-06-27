Ahmed Musa personally shares N20k each to 5000 people in Jos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian football star, Ahmed Musa has kept going with his charitable act to members of the society, this time he took his outreach to Jos, Plateau State.

The Super Eagles captain supported members of his community by donating N20,000 each to about 5000 people.

Among the beneficiaries include shoemakers, tailors bean sellers and a host of other small business owners in the state.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward handed the cash personally to the men and women who showed up.

The 29-year-old could be seen in a video moving around and handing the beneficiaries an envelope each.

