Even if I retire, you can’t match my wealth; address me as sir or daddy — Wizkid brags

Wizkid Adedeji, a Grammy award-winning singer, brags as he reminds detractors of the wealth he has amassed all through his career.

This follows the singer’s recent posting of a rare family photo of himself with his baby mama, Jada Pollock, and his son, Zion.

Wizkid revealed on his Snapchat page that even if he retires from his career today, his wealth will remain unmatched.

Speaking on having respect added to his name, Wizzy wrote;

“I can stop touching the mic today and y’all lil niggas still can’t touch the wealth! Even if u ask ur dad and mom for help #moreloveLessEgo # Eve ryBody’s Daddy

Also soon. I’ll open a class for u niggas to come learn how to get all you deserve with less work and smart business choices.

Moving forward! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before u mention my name ! Ok babies!”