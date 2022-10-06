“He left saying i look like a male” – Lady flaunts beautiful transformation years after being dumped by boyfriend

A young lady has taken to social media to share her transformation after getting dumped by her man.

The lady had jumped on a social media trend which requiring people to reveal why they had gotten and how they changed years afterward.

She share photos from her graduation on her TikTok page and revealed that her boyfriend had left her because she had a manly face.

The young lady the followed this with a photo which showed her stunning transformation after being shamed for her previous looks.

Watch the video below:

See some social media reactions:

Samuel M Champion said: “You see he was quite right … Joke aside you beautiful.”

_akanboi said: “I now realize why I’ve become dark maybe if I’m rich tomorrow the blemish control will locate me.”