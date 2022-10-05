Siblings shock fans as they show off their transformation after 5 years (Video)

Two Nigerian siblings on TikTok recently posted a video of their transformation within the space of five years.

The video first showed throwback of both of them during a birthday celebration. They afterwards posted pictures and videos of themselves after five years to reveal their glow up.

The video was captioned “Just give us 5 years.” Netizens however pointed out the drastic change in their skin color.

@estherbanx256 said: “I expected people to change from black to brown looking so cute though🥰.”

@user6504166022809 reacted: “Abeg all this ppl wey dey suddenly fair after some years,wgich cream una dey use abeg.”

@monezelizabeth1 said: “let’s also appreciate TikTok app and filters because some photos are the same without filter 😂🥰.”

See video here: