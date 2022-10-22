How woman who died giving birth was miraculously revived by the newborn baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to share a story of how a miracle occurred at the hospital after a woman gave birth.

She said that the woman died while giving birth and her husband who was in the labour room had put the newborn baby on the woman’s body.

According to the Twitter user, the man’s intention was for them to say their goodbyes, but as soon as the child touched the woman’s body, she came back to life.

She tweeted; ”This lady just died giving birth. Flatlined and everything. The dad laid the baby on her to say their goodbyes and she came back”

In reaction, iyanshawty wrote; What God cannot do does not exist.

realkattie; The second comment happened to my mom when she had our last born. Na that day I know say God dey answer prayer o

abigail_coniah; This is a lovely post! More of this God and positive new please 🤍🤍🤍

omaa_i; Yes, I watched that video and immediately, I just said only God can do this

berryflecks; Miracle working God

jossychika; God is the greatest whether you believe it or not, God is the greatest and What God cannot do does not exist!!!!

cassandrannka; Normally, miracle no dey tire Jesus!

uyainmee; Miracles are real. I’m a living witness.

commyama; To him that answers prayers do all flesh come🔥 forever miracle working God.

raybugatti; I work in a maternity hospital and yes these things happen. Reasons why if a woman has twins and one is almost dying they put both of them together or very close to eachother to resuscitate the dying one. Things dey occur oo

