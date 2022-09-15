“Peru don dey para” – Peruzzi lambastes Twitter user, Daniel Regha for calling him upcoming artiste

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Peruzzi has blasted a popular Twitter troll, Daniel Regha for labeling him an upcoming artiste.

It had all started when the singer took to his Twitter page to write, “Na me bring” which Daniel Regha considered to be a shade at his colleague, Davido.

Daniel Regha reprimanded Peruzzi saying that he shouldn’t be shading his colleague.

Daniel Regha wrote:

Peruzzi u shouldn’t be shading ur colleagues, especially since u are still an upcomer in the industry. Don’t inherit beefs to prove ur loyalty, or jump on trends to be in the spotlight, cos it will give u cl¤ut but may also ru!n ur career in the long-run. Always tread carefully.”

Reacting, Peruzzi blasted him saying that he is very certain that the Twitter user’s mouth stinks.

Your Mouth Go Dey Smell. E Sure Me.” he wrote.

