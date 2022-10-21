I don’t want to be like Yul Edochie – Married man slams lady disturbing him on messenger

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A married man, Awuzie Frankline,  has slammed a beautiful lady who always sends him messages trying to be nice.

He revealed that he had to block her from sending him messages because he doesn’t want a replica of Yul Edochie’s story in his home.

In his words:

“I just blocked a beautiful lady who was so direct on me . Always engaging me on messenger chat even when she has no business to present .Everyday , morning greeting, afternoon greeting, night greeting, Midnight greeting, she will ask if I have you eaten. Even my wife is not asking me that so frequently. And she is very beautiful and tempting.

That was creepy. Most marriages crashed because of women excesses . They throw themselves to you, if God fail to save the man , it’s another story. I don’t want a replica of Yul and Judy story in my family. Don’t chat me if you are not presenting a business( Both man And woman should stop ) . You can call it rude but I know my s*xual strength and I won’t give a chance to any iberiberism.I didn’t create Facebook for chat. If you need a chat mate , go to Tinder or Badoo.”

See post below:

