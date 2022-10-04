“I no dey use my girlfriend play” – Boyfriend of James Brown’s sister, Gracious blows hot (Video)

The boyfriend of James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown, who was recently spotted with another woman has come out to address the situation.

He claimed he had just gone out to chill when he met the girl who said she was a fan and so he pecked her.

Gracious Brown is the sister to popular influencer and cross dresser, James brown. Her boyfriend, Believe stirred controversy after he was spotted with another woman in a restaurant.

He has however denied, saying it was an innocent meeting with a fan.

Netizens didn’t believe him and they went ahead to express themselves in the comments.

Tifepearl20: “wear white if you’re in danger.”

Hannahgaga: “which girlfriend are you talking about.”

Iampretty_diamond22: “who force this one do video?”

See video here: