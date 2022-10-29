“In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person” – Skales

Nigerian singer, Skales, has penned down a word of advice to people who are getting ready to get married.

The singer advised them to be certain that the person they are about to tie the knot with has a heart of gold.

According to the singer, marrying a heartless person is the worst mistake anyone can make in life.

He went ahead to advise netizens to pray for his mental health as he has been going through a lot in marriage.

In his words:

“In all you do make sure you do not marry a heartless person. Pray for my mental health.”

Several netizens agreed with him while sharing their experiences in their hands of their partners who have bad hearts.